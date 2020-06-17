Free COVID-19 testing in the West End

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati and Hamilton County Community Health Centers are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing.
The city says following Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent announcement to add more community coronavirus testing sites across the state, this partnership will offer city and county participants free COVID-19 testing and results within 48 hours.
Participants qualify for the testing regardless of whether they have coronavirus symptoms or not.
The testing site will open on Tuesday, June 16, and appointments will be available six days within a two-week timespan. Testing days include:
- June 16, June 17, June 18
- June 23, June 24, June 25
Appointments can be made by calling or 513-344-2592 (English only), or 513-478-6791 (Spanish and English) and are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Individuals can also walk-in on the day of testing.
The testing will be held in the parking lot of the CityLink Center located at 800 Bank Street in the West End neighborhood.
“Mayor Cranley has been tireless in seeing that those with the greatest needs have access to tests,” Cincinnati Health Commissioner Dr. Melba R. Moore said in a news release. “This site, supported by us and our Community Health partners, will be a major component in reaching our testing goals. Testing is critical in getting this virus under control and identifying future outbreaks,” Dr. Moore explained.
Individuals can walk up or drive-thru for their tests and participants driving will not need to get out of their car.
Face masks are strongly encouraged while on the premises.
