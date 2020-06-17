Friday public input session on Cincinnati budget canceled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday’s public input session on the city’s budget will be canceled, councilperson David Mann announced at Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Mann is chair of the city’s budget and finance committee.
Friday’s session was supposed to be the third and final planned public input session to give citizens an opportunity to weigh in on the city’s budget situation, which faces the largest deficit in modern history.
The first session took place Tuesday. It was intended to last 4 p.m.-midnight but was able to wrap up shortly after 11 p.m.
The second session is slated for Thursday 4 p.m.-midnight.
Mann credited the early completion of Tuesday’s session for being able to cancel Friday’s, saying he is confident all comments can be adequately heard by the end of Thursday’s session.
He also said the city’s Juneteenth celebration weighed into his decision. That celebration will take place Friday and feature a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. and the unveiling of the city’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ street mural at 2 p.m.
Comments Tuesday focused on defunding the city’s police department, a prospect that faces several hurdles owing to the nature of the cuts and increases in CPD’s budget.
The city faces a $73 million defect after city income tax revenue was revised down $41 million and revenue from other sources declined $20 million owing to the pandemic.
The budget must be completed June 30.
