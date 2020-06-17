Gov. Mike DeWine, AG Dave Yost to announce new efforts in Ohio for law enforcement reform

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will announce new efforts in Ohio for meaningful law enforcement reform.
The address will take place in the Ohio Statehouse at 2 p.m.
The announcement comeS after weeks of unrest and protests that rocked Cincinnati and Columbus, and several other major U.S. cities.
On Tuesday, President Trump signed the executive order called the Safe Policing for Safe Communities and it outlines specific areas where police departments can improve.
Chokeholds are now banned unless the officer feels his life is at risk, President Trump stated.
He said there will be no disbanding or dismantling of police departments.
