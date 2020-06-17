Hamilton eager as Spooky Nook Sports Complex takes shape

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The framework is going up on the massive Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Hamilton and the hope is that once it is built more business will come.
“We all want Hamilton to be a driving, thriving, economic stimulus for the whole region and I think we’re going to achieve that,” Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said.
The hope is that Spooky Nook will encourage new businesses to open their doors in Hamilton and across Butler County.
Spooky Nook’s Pennsylvania locations draw in large crowds on the weekends for youth sports tournaments.
“The impact in 2018 was $90M in Lancaster County (Pennsylvania) so that type of traffic of people looking to spend money always creates more development,” Spooky Nook Founder Sam Beiler said.
Beiler recalls a Lancaster gas station requesting copies of their tournament schedule because they sold out of gas quickly after the facility had their first big weekend of tournaments.
The Spooky Nook founder has made it so their Hamilton-based facility can rent retail space to those looking to open shop.
Spooky Nook is also constructing a hotel as a part of their Butler County build.
“This is not to take away from other things that exist like Voice of America,” Bates said. “It actually compliments that where there are even more options so that’s what’s exciting to me.”
Construction is well underway, and crews expect to have the project complete by the end of 2021.
