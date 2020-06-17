Heat and humidity will rise over the next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sun and cloud mix Wednesday afternoon, with low humidity and a high of 84 degrees.
As the humidity increases a bit through the remainder of the week there should be enough heat and humidity to cause a few showers to pop up in parts of the Tristate. There is no rain you can count on however until Sunday through Thursday of next week. Any pop up would be garden variety and move on fairly quickly.
Soaking rains will be rare or non-existent in the forecast until late Sunday. So it still looks like the plan for now is to keep watering areas that need it. Dry resistant vegetation may be able to wait until next week’s rains arrive.
In addition to dry weather there is a warming trend on the way and upper 80s to low 90s are in the weekend forecast along with humidity reaching the uncomfortable zone.
