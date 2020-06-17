Matthew 25: Ministries providing COVID-19 supplies to Cincinnati residents

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries will be providing COVID-19 supplies to members of the Greater Cincinnati community.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 24 and 25, vehicles will be able to drive through the Matthew 25 parking lot in Blue Ash and pick up a kit of supplies such as hand sanitizer, gloves, masks and cough drops along with food from Arby’s, courtesy of Brandicorp.
Recipients must remain in their vehicles while picking up supplies. Bags will be placed directly into the trunk of the vehicle in order to maintain social distancing.
