Midpointe Libraries open several branches for in-person browsing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Libraries are starting to make the shift from curbside or online only to in-person services.
For the past several weeks, Midpointe Libraries have been offering curbside pickup.
On Wednesday though, they reopened their doors to allow people inside.
“As much as curbside is a wonderful option and we’re still offering it, it’s no substitute for being able to be in the building,” exclaims Community Engagement Director Cari Hillman.
Middletown, West Chester and Trenton library branches saw a line of people waiting before the doors were unlocked Wednesday.
Things are different inside the libraries though.
They have limited capacity, no seating except at computers, Plexiglas at checkout and other measures to promote safe social distancing.
Masks are required for employees and recommended for guests.
At all three open locations, there is a room used to quarantine any of the materials that are returned.
Items stay in that quarantine room for 96 hours.
Once the materials are out of the room they are wiped down before being re-shelved for you to check out.
Hillman says this time of year is a busy time for all libraries but this year she knows families and kids need the library more than ever.
Typically, 13,000 people participate in the summer reading program.
“When schools closed this year it really left a gap there,” explains Hillman, “We are used to offering our summer program to fill that space and prevent the summer slide. And so, it’s more essential than ever this year for people to be able to get their reading material and for little ones to be able to read all summer long.”
While you are encouraged to use self-checkout and curbside will still be available, the staff is happy to see you back in the library!
“Libraries are about people,” says Hillman, “So when our patrons aren’t here it definitely feels like somethings missing. So, it’s really great to be able to reintroduce them!”
Hillman says the other branches of Midpointe Library will open for curbside pickup soon and eventually in-person browsing too.
To keep up to date with the latest services being offered, click here.
