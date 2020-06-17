Moerlein Lager House, Cincinnati Parks create Backyard Beer Garden

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Moerlein Lager House and Cincinnati Parks are welcoming all to enjoy its new Backyard Beer Garden.
“We thought, ‘why don’t we create this space that people can enjoy with their pets, their friends and their family,‘” says Moerlein Lager House Marketing Manager Morgan Heflin. “We will provide food and beers and other drinks”
In addition to patio style seating and standing tables on the lawn, Cincinnati Parks has marked off six-foot circles for guests to bring their blankets or chairs from home.
“We just ask that if people choose the space that they stay in the space,” Heflin says. “We will be out here regularly sanitizing the furniture. We obviously just don’t want people to be crossing each other’s circles.”
The Backyard Beer Garden is located on the northwest side of Moerlein Lager House, right in front of the MOER-to-Go window.
“It’s nice cause it overlooks Smale Park and the Roebling Bridge, which is a beautiful view, it’s really great in the evening when you see the sunset,” explains Heflin.
Here is what time the Backyard Beer Garden is open, weather permitting:
- Friday: 4 p.m. till dusk
- Saturday: 12 p.m. till dusk
- Sunday: 4 p.m. till dusk
“It’s a way to enjoy a back-yard space without it being your own back-yard, if you don’t have one, to enjoy our food and beer and time with friends and family,” Heflin says.
