New details in fatal Liberty Twp shootings as 3 head to court

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Three suspects in two Liberty Township shootings within less than 48 hours of each other last week are due in court for preliminary hearings Wednesday.
One of them, Zyquon Moody, 18, of Hamilton, is named by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in newly filed court records as the gunman they believe killed an 18-year-old football standout at Fairfield High School during a brawl and shooting at Liberty Park late Wednesday.
The fight extended into the parking lot of the Lakota Family YMCA behind the park, court records show.
“Zyquon K. Moody did knowingly cause serious physical harm death to Antaun Hill, Jr. during a course of a fight that occurred in the parking lot of Lakota Family YMCA on Yankee Road," Detective Green Detherage wrote in the complaint. "Mr. Moody did utilize a firearm, firing shots in the direction of Antaun Hill, Jr. striking him two times-once in the chest and once in the head....”
At this point, however, Moody only faces felonious assault charges.
No one is charged right now in connection with Hill’s death, but the incident remains under investigation, sheriff’s officials tell FOX19 NOW.
In addition to Moody, Romel Velasquez, 18, and Kaleb Tooson, 19, both also of Hamilton, are scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. in Butler County Area II Court in downtown Hamilton on felonious assault charges, court records show.
Moody also was shot, along with a 19-year-old Cincinnati teen who is expected to recover. Moody was arrested once he was released from the hospital Monday.
Velasquez originally was charged with Hill’s death, but the murder charge was dropped Monday when investigators say they realized that, while Velasquez did fire his gun and “confessed to being the single shooter,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release, he did not fire the bullet that killed Hill.
Both weapons have been recovered, a handgun and a rifle, sheriff’s officials tell FOX19 NOW.
Tooson is charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery in connection with Liberty Township’s other fatal shooting last week.
The victim’s body was found about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive. That location is on the other side of the park.
Tooson and an 14-year-old girl, were arrested Tuesday night, and a third suspect, a 25-year-old Cincinnati man, remains at large.
The suspects lured the victim, Riah Milton, 25, of Cincinnati to Liberty Township to steal Milton’s vehicle and other belongings after meeting the victim online, sheriff’s officials said.
A fight ensued during the robbery, and it ended with Milton being shot twice including once in the head, the sheriff said during a news conference last week.
The suspects fled, sheriff’s officials say, leaving Milton’s body behind as they stole the vehicle.
Authorities caught up with one of the suspects shortly after, and the case unraveled from there.
Sheriff’s officials tell us Tooson accidentally shot himself when he shot Milton and wound up seeking medical care at Fort Hamilton Hospital.
Upon release, Tooson was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning, where he eventually gave them a lengthy statement and “confessed to the shooting and what took place,” Sheriff Richard Jones has told FOX19 NOW.
The slayings were the first ones in Liberty Township in six years, according to the sheriff’s office.
