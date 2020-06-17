New details in fatal Liberty Twp shootings as 3 head to court

“Zyquon K. Moody did knowingly cause serious physical harm death to Antaun Hill, Jr. during a course of a fight that occurred in the parking lot of Lakota Family YMCA on Yankee Road," Detective Green Detherage wrote in the complaint. "Mr. Moody did utilize a firearm, firing shots in the direction of Antaun Hill, Jr. striking him two times-once in the chest and once in the head....”