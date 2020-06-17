Player on St. Henry District HS boys’ soccer team dies after collapsing during practice

“It is with deep regret that we inform our St. Henry District High School community of an unexpected and tragic loss. On Tuesday, June 16, a member of the St. Henry District High School Boys’ Soccer Team passed away after collapsing during practice. Words cannot adequately express the deep sadness that we, as a school community, are experiencing. Our hearts are breaking, and we are beyond devastated. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates, coaches, and friends and we are praying for them during this very difficult time. School counselors are available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. Parents are also encouraged to contact us for support.”