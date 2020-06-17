Player on St. Henry District HS boys’ soccer team dies after collapsing during practice

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - A St. Henry District High School soccer player has died after the school said he collapsed during practice.
The player was a member of the boys’ soccer team, according to a Facebook post from St. Henry District High School.
The post says the player, whose name has not been released yet, died on Tuesday after he collapsed during practice.
The Facebook post reads:
“It is with deep regret that we inform our St. Henry District High School community of an unexpected and tragic loss. On Tuesday, June 16, a member of the St. Henry District High School Boys’ Soccer Team passed away after collapsing during practice. Words cannot adequately express the deep sadness that we, as a school community, are experiencing. Our hearts are breaking, and we are beyond devastated. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates, coaches, and friends and we are praying for them during this very difficult time. School counselors are available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. Parents are also encouraged to contact us for support.”
St. Henry District High School says counselors are available for students who need or want help following the death of the student.
