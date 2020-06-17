SWAT situation inside Walnut Hills youth shelter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police and SWAT are on the scene of a “disturbed” young person who has barricaded himself inside his apartment at the Lighthouse Sheakley Center for Youth, according to CPD.
The facility is located on Iowa Street between McGregor Avenue and East McMillan Street in Walnut Hills.
The young person is threatening harm to himself, according to Lighthouse Youth and Family Services Communications Director Sheri Hammel Hager.
Hager says no one else is in the apartment.
She said initially Lighthouse officials were working with police to help the young person and bring the situation to a safe and peaceful conclusion.
Around 4:10 p.m., CPD tweeted the on-side mental health case workers were unable to resolve the situation, leading to SWAT being called to the scene.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
