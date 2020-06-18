Adults, children from Maslow’s Army visit Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden for Maslow’s Army Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Adults and children with Maslow’s Army living in area hotels due to COVID-19, visited the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden Thursday for “Maslow’s Army Day.”
The ten adults, including chaperones, and 30 children met at one of those hotels, the Microtel Inns & Suites in Kentucky, Thursday afternoon, President and Co-Founder, Susan Landis said.
Landis says they were then escorted by a Cincinnati police officer to the zoo.
The children and adults visited the hippo statue, went to the Africa Deck and Patio, and of course, visited Fiona.
“We believe that it is so important to engage with each guest and to do socially involved activities,” Landis said.
Landis says over the last 13 weeks, Maslow’s Army has been housing individuals and families in 252 local hotels.
The families have been displaced in the hotels since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Landis said.
