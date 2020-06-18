Bethel closes park, extends curfew after days of protests

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Village of Bethel Mayor Jay Dee Noble has closed Burke Park to the public and extended the curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Noble said the need for this order comes from the threat of continued and escalating violence.
“These conditions presently constitute a clear and present danger to the health, safety and property of the citizens of the Village of Bethel and may require enhanced enforcement authority and security resources to protect the lives and property of those who live, work and do business in Bethel,” he said.
Clashes during protests were mostly verbal but sometimes devolved into physical confrontations, particularly on Sunday, when a video posted on social media showed a counter-protester hitting a BLM protester in the head.
Police Chief Steve Teague announced Wednesday the man who was struck has decided to pursue charges against the man who hit him.
Teague says an arrest warrant for assault has been filed against the suspect, 64-year-old Johnnie Devault, but his whereabouts are unknown.
The chief says they asked Devault to turn himself in, but he has not.
Noble said anyone who violates the order will guilty of a minor misdemeanor.
