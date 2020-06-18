Billy Joel concert rescheduled for September 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Reds officials announced that Billy Joel’s concert at Great American Ballpark has been rescheduled from Sept. 11, 2020, to Sept. 10, 2021.
Those who cannot make the rescheduled concert or would prefer a refund should follow the instructions that were provided in the email that was sent to them.
Officials say those who did not receive an email should contact the point of purchase or email The Reds ticket services at ticketservices@reds.com.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021.
The concert starts at 8 p.m.
