Billy Joel concert rescheduled for September 2021

Billy Joel concert rescheduled for September 2021
Billy Joel is coming to Great American Ball Park for a concert in 2021.
By Natalya Daoud | June 18, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 11:48 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Reds officials announced that Billy Joel’s concert at Great American Ballpark has been rescheduled from Sept. 11, 2020, to Sept. 10, 2021. 

Those who cannot make the rescheduled concert or would prefer a refund should follow the instructions that were provided in the email that was sent to them. 

Officials say those who did not receive an email should contact the point of purchase or email The Reds ticket services at ticketservices@reds.com

Doors open at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021.

The concert starts at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.