Boy, 6, finds loaded gun at Lincoln Woods Park in Florence

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -A 6-year-old boy found a loaded gun while walking with his grandmother and 2-year-old sister at Lincoln Woods Park in Florence Wednesday morning, Florence police said.
Police say the 6-year-old walked toward the ball field and found a loaded gun lying on the grass next to a set of keys. A bullet was in the chamber of the gun, officers said.
“All of sudden, my grandson came up to me and said Oma, look what I found,” said the grandmother Paula Stover. “And I was expecting maybe a bug or a toy, and I looked down, and there’s a gun, and the first thing I thought was, there’s no orange cap. That’s real, and when he gave it to me, I just kind of panicked.”
“She did as best she could, you know when her grandson is walking to her with a firearm,” said Captain Greg Rehkamp of the Florence Police Department. “She, you know, kept him calm and retrieved the firearm from him, and she was able to set it aside so it could be safely handled once the police got there.”
Anyone who recognizes the gun or knows who it belongs to should contact the Florence Police Department at 859-647-5420.
