Cincinnati Art Museum reopens

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Art Museum is reopening to members Thursday and Friday and then throwing open its doors to the general public starting Saturday.
Museums in Ohio have been shut down for the past three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be virus restrictions and precautions at the Cincinnati Art Museum.
All guests and staff must wear masks or facial coverings, according to a list of requirements on the museum’s website.
There will be touchless temperature screenings. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be asked to reschedule their visit.
Guests also are asked to register first online for free tickets.
The tickets will ensure that you can visit at your desired day/time, museum officials say. If you visit without tickets, you may be asked to wait or come back at a different time due to capacity limits.
You will register for an entry time period and, while there are no required exiting times, museum officials say they will be adhering to listed closing times.
Visitors are asked to arrive five minutes before scheduled entry times, wait in line outside while maintaining social distancing and show proof of registration using your smartphone or printout.
All tours will be self-guided, programs and interactive activities are not currently available and the Rosenthal Education Center (REC) is temporarily closed.
General admission and parking at the museum center are always free.
This summer, the museum is eliminating special exhibition fees. No tickets will be required for access to special exhibitions.
See the complete list of virus precautions and hours of operation on the museum’s website.
