Cincinnati border protection officers find meth in industrial equipment from Mexico

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On June 1, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized methamphetamines smuggled inside an industrial cylinder at a local express consignment facility.
While checking incoming freight from Mexico, CBP Narcotic Detector Dog Betty alerted to a shipment displayed as “new industrial damper.”
According to CBP, officers noted inconsistencies with the density of the shipment during an x-ray exam, and after removing plugs they saw a white powder contained in plastic wrap within the cylinder. The powder tested positive for meth.
“CBP has a world-class workforce reinforcing the continuity of our national security and supporting our international law enforcement counterparts,” CBP Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release. “Our officers in Cincinnati work round the clock to ensure the safety of Americans and people around the world.”
The cylinder and drugs, collectively weighing about 71 pounds, was destined to a private residence in Fitzroy, Australia.
