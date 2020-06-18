CPS distributing free produce every Thursday through summer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools will be distributing free produce to families every Thursday through the summer.
Beginning Thursday, June 18, the USDA will be offering free 22-pound boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables.
The produce will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Families will be eligible for one box per household each week.
The boxes can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2315 Iowa Avenue.
They are asking everyone who comes to remain in their vehicle and pull up to the cones placed in front of the building.
