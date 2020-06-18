Emilio Estevez to Cincinnati: ‘Let’s get the streetcar up and running again'

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Actor and activist Emilio Estevez, who owns a home in Over-the-Rhine and recently filmed a movie here, is urging Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and City Council “let’s get the streetcar up and running again.”
“As much as I love to walk, it’s getting hot now, and I know that I speak for many of the OTR residents who would like to get on the streetcar and ride to Findlay Market and other businesses that can use all of our help to get back on their feet during this pandemic,” Estevez wrote in an email Monday.
The streetcar was shut down for safety reasons this spring amid the coronavirus pademic.
So far, the proposed budget for 2021 isn’t restarting it anytime soon.
City officials have been struggling to fill the largest budget deficit ever of $73.4 million. They must pass the budget by month’s end.
Here is Estevez’s email and the mayor’s response:
"Imagining Cincinnati"
Mayor Cranley and Cincinnati City Council Members:
I hope this note finds you well. In the wake of recent and unprecedented events in Cincinnati as well as in the rest of the country and the world, I understand you have many pressing issues on your plates.
Mayor Cranley, you know from our conversations, there are few in Hollywood that have the kind of love I have for Cincinnati. Not only because of my familial roots, my dad born in Dayton and my mom born in Cincy proper, I have embraced the city not only as a unique setting to make films, but also as a unique city to live in.
My decision to purchase a home in OTR some years ago was based on two very important reasons: 1) OTR was a neighborhood where one could live and freely walk to stores, shops, Washington Park, a concert at the river's edge or to watch a live sporting event; 2) that in the event that walking was not feasible due to inclement weather, the streetcar was available as an alternative to private ride sharing.
So I am coming to this from a couple of angles. As a resident and as a filmmaker.
As a filmmaker, I chose to highlight public transportation in my movie "The Public," in fact getting permission to film on the streetcar as it traveled down Walnut Street. I believed it was important for those unfamiliar with how vibrant and upscale Cincy has begun to look and feel over the years, to see this sleek, modern piece of public transportation and that it may serve as an example of how city leaders are reimagining our urban landscape. I often find myself in arguments with many in Hollywood who wish to dismiss Cincinnati and the Midwest in general as backward, or out of step with the modernity of the east and west coasts. As a filmmaker, I found that by using the streetcar, the visual allowed me push-back on why other film productions should consider Cincy seriously when choosing a location.
Historically speaking, Cincinnati’s track record for public transit has failed its people, starting with the unfinished subway in 1928. This remains the largest abandoned subway system in the United States. I have great hopes for the streetcar and believe that an expansion to the University and Clifton, and over the river would be a boon to both businesses and students. But that is for the future to decide.
In the meantime, let's get the streetcar up and running again. As much as I love to walk, it's getting hot now, and I know that I speak for many of the OTR residents who would like to get on the streetcar and ride to Findlay Market and other businesses that can use all of our help to get back on their feet during this pandemic.
Thank you for your time and consideration!
Emilio Estevez
Actor/Filmmaker/Activist
