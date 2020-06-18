Emilio Estevez to Cincinnati: ‘Let’s get the streetcar up and running again'

As a filmmaker, I chose to highlight public transportation in my movie "The Public," in fact getting permission to film on the streetcar as it traveled down Walnut Street. I believed it was important for those unfamiliar with how vibrant and upscale Cincy has begun to look and feel over the years, to see this sleek, modern piece of public transportation and that it may serve as an example of how city leaders are reimagining our urban landscape. I often find myself in arguments with many in Hollywood who wish to dismiss Cincinnati and the Midwest in general as backward, or out of step with the modernity of the east and west coasts. As a filmmaker, I found that by using the streetcar, the visual allowed me push-back on why other film productions should consider Cincy seriously when choosing a location.