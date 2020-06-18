Hamilton County Fair will still be held

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Board of Directors for the Hamilton County Agricultural Society voted to move forward with the 165th Hamilton County Fair to be held August 13 – 16 2020.
The Hamilton County Agricultural Society said all guidelines with “Responsible Restart Ohio” will be followed.
“We fully intend to have every aspect of a normal fair, while keeping in the guidelines set forth, this includes all grandstand events, rides, food, exhibits, and other entertainment. In moving forward with the fair, the board will continue to work with the City of Cincinnati Health Department, Ohio Board of Health, and Ohio Fair Managers Association to ensure the safety of all patrons as well as volunteers,” the society said.
On Sunday, July 12, the Hamilton County Agricultural Society will hold a kick-off to the fair with local vendors/crafters, food trucks and music.
If you want to volunteer for the fair, contact the fair office at 513-761-4224 or email at hamiltoncountyfairoh@gmail.com.
For more information on the fair, visit their website.
