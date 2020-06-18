Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron says Breonna Taylor investigation ‘is ongoing’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron opened his highly-anticipated news conference Thursday by saying he would not be sharing any new details about the Breonna Taylor case.
“The investigation remains ongoing, and the specifics will not be discussed,” Cameron said in Frankfort.
Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot dead when narcotics officers served a no-knock warrant at her home back in March. The case sat quietly -- publicly, at least -- as the world reacted to the coronavirus emergency, but resurfaced in May and has since made national headlines.
Social media rumors Thursday incorrectly suggested Cameron planned to announce a decision on whether to charge the officers -- Jon Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove -- involved in the shooting. But Taylor’s family told WAVE 3 News an hour before Cameron spoke that no such ruling would be made.
Cameron said he knows how sensitive the case is, and that many around the country are closely following it.
“You have my commitment that our office is undertaking a thorough and fair investigation,” he said. “We hear you and are working around the clock to follow it to the truth.”
The attorney general also said he’s received reports from LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit on its own investigation.
“We have a responsibility to the facts and the law,” he said, adding that the team of six or seven people in his office have a combined 200 years of legal experience. “An investigation of this magnitude, when done correctly, requires time and patience.”
Cameron recognized the many in Louisville who have been protesting in Taylor’s honor the last three weeks, but asked them to remain peaceful.
“Violence and lawlessness perpetuate further tragedy,” he said.
Cameron said there is no timetable or deadline for his office to complete its investigation.
