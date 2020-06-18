Man convicted in Hamilton fire that killed firefighter dies in prison

HAMILTON Ohio (,FOX19) - One of the two men convicted in a fire that killed a Hamilton firefighter has died in prison, according to the fire union.
Hamilton Professional Firefighters tell FOX19 NOW Lester Parker died, but they are not sure which prison or when or the cause.
We are reaching out to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction and will update this story once we hear back.
Firefighter Patrick Wolterman fell through the first floor into the basement of Lester Parker’s Pater Avenue home as he checked initial reports people may be inside early Dec. 28, 2015.
He was 28 years-old and had just married the love of his life, Bre.
“It doesn’t change the loss and its impact. Patrick is a hero and we all miss him and remember him everyday,” the fire union said in a statement to FOX19 NOW.
Wolterman graduated from Roger Bacon High School in 2005 and was a well-liked, hard-working firefighter.
He was the first Hamilton firefighter to die in the line of duty since 1971.
Parker and his nephew, William Tucker, were convicted of aggravated arson and murder. They were sentenced to life in prison.
Butler County prosecutors accused Parker of soliciting his nephew to set the blaze in exchange for pills.
They said Parker wanted money from the home’s insurance policy.
A tripped burglar alarm first led police to the home.
Fire crews were called shortly after for heavy smoke exiting three sides of the structure.
