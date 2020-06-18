Ohio jobless claims down seventh straight week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - In a sign that Ohioans are heading back to work, weekly claims for unemployment benefits decreased 7.5% over the last week and are down for the seventh straight week, state officials said Thursday.
The total number of initial jobless claims (1.7 million) filed in Ohio over the last 13 weeks, however, remains than the combined total of those filed during the last three years, state officials say.
Ohio’s jobless filed 287,499 fewer continued claims last week compared to the peak in April, according to the state’s Department of Job & Family Services.
In addition, the number of initial unemployment applications also has declined, they say.
Nationally, about 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work, federal officials say.
For the week ending June 13, ODJFS reported 32,788 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Department of Labor.
ODJFS says it has distributed more than $4.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 700,000 people.
Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 94% have been processed, with less than 6% pending.
In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $2.1 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 262,000 people.
ODJFS continue to urge individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.
They say they are expanding staff support, working longer hours, and adding more technological capacity to serve Ohioans as quickly as possible.
State officials insist all eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits – and any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received.
Ohio’s unemployment system has been overloaded with claims since the COVID-19 pandemic put tens of thousands out of work either temporarily or permanently.
A bill being considered now in the Ohio House of Representatives, House Bill 614, would allow the General Assembly to study and reform the application, processing, and administration infrastructure of Ohio’s unemployment compensation system.
