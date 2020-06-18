Plea deal for Tamaya Dennard? Ex-Cincinnati city councilwoman ‘in discussions’ with feds: court docs

Tamaya Dennard leaves federal courthouse on Feb. 25, 2020 (Photo: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer) (Source: Albert Cesare)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | June 18, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 5:16 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Cincinnati City Council member under federal indictment on charges of bribery, attempted extortion, and wire fraud is “in discussions with the Government,” court records show.

Tamaya Dennard’s attorney, Stephanie Kessler,wrote about the apparent behind-the-scenes conversations in a motion filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court.

It’s not immediately clear if Dennard’s “discussions with the Government” means she is possibly working out a plea deal with federal authorities.

Her attorney requested a 7-day delay in the deadline to file motions, from Monday, June 15 to Monday, June 22, ahead of Dennard’s July 27 trial.

The deadline has come and gone without a response from the judge entered into the court record.

Dennard resigned in March amid growing calls for her to step down after her arrest in late February.

