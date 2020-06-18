Protesters burn American flag outside convention center after budget hearing goes awry

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several protesters set an American flag on fire outside the Duke Energy Convention Center Thursday night, according to other protesters at the scene.
The protest began after a public input session on the city’s budget was cut short by council member David Mann.
Mann says he did not feel safe as the crowd jeered and booed a speaker who voiced support for more funding for Cincinnati’s police department.
The crowd spilled outside around 8:30 p.m. A protest ensued including speakers, music and chanting.
The protesters took down an American flag outside the convention center around 11 p.m.
Around 11:15 p.m., some protesters told FOX19 NOW several other protesters had set the American flag on fire.
CityBeat journalist Nick Swartsell said others put the fire out quickly.
