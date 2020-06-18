Rain chances will be limited until early next week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another warm afternoon, but you will notice a tad more humidity Thursday with a high of 84 degrees. While I do not expect widespread rain and thunder, a few chances will pop up for a brief shower or thunderstorm late on Thursday.
Heating it up on Friday with highs in the upper 80′s and more humidity with just a pop up.
Soaking rains will be rare or non-existent in the forecast until late Sunday. So it still looks like the plan for now is to keep watering areas that need it. Dry resistant vegetation may be able to wait until next week’s rains arrive.
In addition to dry weather there is a warming trend on the way and upper 80s to low 90s are in the weekend forecast along with humidity reaching the uncomfortable zone.
