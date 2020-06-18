Showers end this evening, a few Friday, hot and dry Saturday, showers return Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A slow-moving storm along the east coast has “wobbled” westward a bit and as a result, some steady shower activity has spilled over the Appalachian Mountains into the eastern counties of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Those showers will end this evening and a few will re-fire tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow the showers will be isolated because the low will have moved a bit farther away from the area by then.
As the humidity increases Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with the approach of a cold front from the High Plains there will be enough heat and humidity to cause showers to pop up Sunday and Monday.
Tuesday through Thursday next week will be wet and some of the rain Tuesday and Wednesday could be heavy.
