Tri-State artist collective creates murals on boarded up storefronts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Murals popping up on storefronts across the City of Cincinnati are covering up the damage from protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death
" Ugly, boarded up windows are not really a good message for small businesses. So, Bunk working on making it beautiful, and keeping it peaceful through art is just amazing. And I really wanted Short Vine to be a part of that,” said Nikki Tullo, general manager of The Cupboard on Short Vine.
Fans of Bunk News have flocked to check out the newest murals and business owners behind those beautified, boarded up windows hope the murals will invite people inside.
" This pandemic is something we’ve never experienced. And the impact it’s had on retail and small businesses, especially small businesses like The Cupboard can significantly impact whether that business survives or not. They (Bunk News artists) took that because they live here and they get it. They just wanted to contribute in some way, in a positive way, ” Managing Partner of Business DNA Group, Meshell Giblin, said
Indigo Hippo, a local non-profit artist supply/thrift store, is one of the many shops that have a Bunk News artist mural outside the store.
“Indigo Hippo is well connected with the local arts community because of our mission to offer accessible art materials to everyone, and we’ve recently collaborated with a variety of artists including Jill Cleary and Bunk News, to share the power of creativity,” Emily Farison, Interim Executive Director of Indigo Hippo, said.
According to its website, Bunk News, “has been involved in a range of creative endeavors including music and art shows, installations, performances, and collaborations. The collective operates with a strong DIY mentality and seeks to engage the viewer in a less traditional and more personal experience with their work. The group’s efforts are often likely to be found in music shows, DIY art shows, bars, living spaces, and music festivals in addition to more traditional gallery shows. The collective utilizes a wide range of media among its members and group projects including printing, music, live video, lights, sculpture, and installation.”
