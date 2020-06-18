WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 43,122 cases and 2,633 deaths.
DeWine said there are many more COVID-19 pop-up testing locations coming to the state. You can also find a list of testing and community health centers statewide here.
DeWine says he’ll have recommendations for schools from the Departments of Education and Health next week, but most decisions will be made by local school boards.
He announced June 16 was the first day that the state has had to borrow money to meet its unemployment obligation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio has requested $3.1 billion in borrowing authority from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“That total exceeds what we think we will need to pay out in benefits. It is essentially a line of credit, so we asked for greater authority than we currently think that we will need so that we have it just in case we need it,” DeWine said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.