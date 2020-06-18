Woman sentenced after claiming to have COVID-19 during arrest at Kroger

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The woman who told police she had COVID-19 after her arrest at a Sharonville Kroger was sentenced.
Stephanie Incarnato, 28, of Dayton, who pleaded guilty to exposing others to contagion and theft was sentenced to 270 days in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Officers say they were arresting Incarnato for trying to steal more than $1,000 worth of groceries when she told them she tested positive for COVID-19.
The incident happened on April 7 at the Kroger on the corner of U.S. 42 and Fields Ertel Road.
Police say they did not believe Incarnato had coronavirus at the time of her arrest but they treated the incident as such out of an abundance of caution and they were following up with her healthcare providers to be 100% sure.
Officers became suspicious when Incarnato said her name was Lauren, couldn’t remember her social security number or which hospital she was tested at for coronavirus.
Sharonville police said she was first taken to UC Medical Center where she refused evaluation and medical treatment. She was not tested for COVID-19 since she was not displaying any symptoms.
