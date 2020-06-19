After Ohio Statehouse vandalized with red hands, lawmakers criticize Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time, the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus has been vandalized by protesters and some lawmakers are going public about Gov. Mike DeWine’s lack of protection of the taxpayer-funded building.
On Friday, DeWine took to twitter to condemn the acts:
The focus of the protests continues to be police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
On Thursday the phrase, “hands up, don’t shoot,” and dozens of red paint hand prints were plastered all over the front of the capital building.
The hand prints symbolize blood on the hands of police.
On May 28, during protests in downtown Columbus protestors smashed in 28 windows at the capital and damaged several doors leading into the building.
Some Ohio legislators, including Speaker of the House Larry Householder, have taken to social media to criticize DeWine and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who’s job it is to protect the building.
