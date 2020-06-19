Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann’s chief of staff quits after he ends public hearing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann’s chief of staff quit late Thursday, after he shut down and walked out of a public meeting over the city’s budget when it erupted into chaos.
Mann, who recently announced his bid for mayor, has come under criticism from some of his fellow council members for leaving. Others, including Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, P.G. Sittenfeld, Greg Landsman and Jeff Pastor, remained and listened.
Mann said late Thursday he ended the session at the Duke Energy Convention Center around 7 p.m. because he felt more and more uncomfortable after the crowd responded with vitriol to a speaker’s comments in support of police and then shouted over him when he tried to restore order.
Mann told us Friday morning he and his chief of staff, Ioanna Paraskevopoulos, spoke after the hearing.
He said that’s when she resigned and described the conversation as “civil.”
He says she has worked for Mann 3.5 years.
“It was kind of mutual. We found increasingly we had a lot of disagreements with how we viewed the world,” Mann said. “When that happens, we need to move in different directions. She’s a very able person. She’s done a lot of good things with me and for me.”
When asked what the issues were, he responded: “I don’t know. It wasn’t one thing.”
Mann referred us to her letter, which reads:
Dear David,
It has been a great privilege to serve as your Chief of Staff for the last three and a half years. Your long record of civil and level headed leadership in Cincinnati is unparalleled, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to learn from working with you. Few leaders love the City as much as you do, and as your Chief of Staff and constituent, I thank you for that.However, it is no longer tenable for me to serve as your Chief of Staff. I am stepping down as of July 1 to devote my energy to Action Tank, a think tank whose mission is to research, educate, and promote equitable municipal policy. This is the best way for me to serve the City of Cincinnati right now, with a hopeful and determined outlook for a more equitable future.Thank you again for allowing me to serve as your Chief of Staff. I am extremely grateful for this formative experience.
Sincerely,Ioanna
She wrote in her resignation letter, which Mann released to us Friday morning, that she will remain on the job until June 30. That’s when City Council has to by law adopt its 2021 budget.
Mann said he was glad she was staying through month’s end as the city faces passing its next budget.
He’s trying to decide Friday, he said, whether to schedule another budget public hearing or if one already scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at City Hall will suffice.
"Whether we need another meeting is something I am still talking to people about. I'm not sure if we need one."
If they do special meeting before then, he says they would have to hold it Saturday or Sunday.
Council is expected to vote next week to adopt the budget and then they usually go on their summer break.
After Mann left the meeting last night, protesters went outside and rallied for several hours.
The American flag was burned, and graffiti was spray-painted on buildings and structures such as the convention center and Millenium Hotel.
When asked about that, he responded: “I am not sure I know about it all I know emotions are strong and my emotions are strong, too, about George Floyd and the young man in Atlanta.”
One of the spray-painted messages reads: “Defund CPD.”
“I do not support defunding police,” Mann said. “I do not think there is a will on council to defund the police.”
The top complaints they receive at City Hall are citizens asking for faster police response and more officers on the street, he said.
“That doesn’t happen,” Mann notes, “if we defund the police.”
"What we do next and with what resources is the question. It's not just about policing. It's about the continued disparity in economic opportunity, health, housing, education, infant mortality, life expectancy. Those things are much broader than policing. Policing ends up being the forefront of dealing with consequences of what our society has done."
