Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann’s chief of staff quits after he ends public hearing

It has been a great privilege to serve as your Chief of Staff for the last three and a half years. Your long record of civil and level headed leadership in Cincinnati is unparalleled, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to learn from working with you. Few leaders love the City as much as you do, and as your Chief of Staff and constituent, I thank you for that.However, it is no longer tenable for me to serve as your Chief of Staff. I am stepping down as of July 1 to devote my energy to Action Tank, a think tank whose mission is to research, educate, and promote equitable municipal policy. This is the best way for me to serve the City of Cincinnati right now, with a hopeful and determined outlook for a more equitable future.Thank you again for allowing me to serve as your Chief of Staff. I am extremely grateful for this formative experience.