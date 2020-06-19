Cincinnati Police remember one of their own killed in line of duty 5 years ago Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are remembering one of their own who was killed in the line of duty five years ago Friday.
Officer Sonny Kim, 48, was shot and killed the morning of June 19, 2015 in what prosecutors have called an evil ambush when he responded to reports of a belligerent man with a gun in Madisonville.
At that time, he was the first Cincinnati police officer to die in the line of duty in 15 years.
One of Officer Kim’s son has followed his footsteps of serving the community and is a first responder in Cincinnati.
Josh Kim was sworn in as a Cincinnati firefighter in 2019.
Officer Kim is remembered today as a devoted family man and enthusiastic law enforcement veteran, a South Korean immigrant who adopted a city that was not his own, but one in which he left his proud and unforgettable legacy.
He also was noted for being a mentor to youth in the community.
Officer Kim was known as “Sensei Kim” and owned the Japanese Karate-Do dojo in Symmes Township and was its main karate instructor.
In recent years, a road in Symmes Township has been named to honor Officer Kim.
Sonny Kim Drive is located off of Lebanon Road and it’s how visitors now enter Home of the Brave Park.
Ohio lawmakers also renamed a stretch of Interstate 71 after the fallen officer.
The Sonny Kim Memorial Highway runs along both northbound and southbound I-71 between the Dana Avenue exit and the Montgomery Road exit in Hamilton County.
Earlier this year, the city of Cincinnati dedicated a park on its east side to pay tribute to Officer Kim.
