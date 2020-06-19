City unveils ‘Black Lives Matter!' mural outside City Hall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati unveiled the ‘Black Lives Matter!’ mural Friday just two days after City Council unanimously approved its installation on Plum Street outside City Hall.
The privately funded mural was created by seventeen teams of local Black artists comprising around 70 artists in total, according to the city.
Former Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio Board Chair Alandes Powell got the idea for mural Saturday. She met with the artists the following day.
Powell helped dedicate the completed project Friday, just a few hours after the city raised a Juneteenth flag at City Hall for the first time in its history.
“When you change how you look at people, when you change how you educate people, you change the world,” Powell said. “So here we want to become that place that says, ‘We did something. We did something different.’”
“When I started to ask internally in City Hall,” Landsman told the crowd, “folks said, ‘Yeah we want to help, Bbt there is no way they’re going to be able to pull this off by Thursday, certainly not by Friday.’” I said. ‘No, they will.” They said, “How do you know?” I said, ‘It’s being run by all black women.’”
The paint used on the mural is the same type used on the Purple People Bridge, according to the Urban League.
They expect it to last five years.
