Council members move to address hiring, use-of-force in recommendations to police

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - City Council’s Law and Public will meet next week to discuss several recommendations for Cincinnati’s police department in the wake of national protests over police brutality.
Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld says many progressive changes have been made with CPD under current Police Chief Eliot Isaac. Still, Sittenfeld believes there is more work to be done.
“It would be foolish to think the city can’t do more to combat the inequities in our system,” Sittenfeld said.
A motion submitted by Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman would require city administration provide a report on all jurisdiction agreements between the City of Cincinnati and law enforcement in the Greater Cincinnati area.
Smitherman also recommends small children not be tased by Cincinnati police officers.
Further, any deployment of a taser on any minor child would need to be reported in writing to the Law and Public Safety committee within five days of the incident.
Councilmember Jeff Pastor’s motion would require police misconduct records be publicly available and searchable in an online database on the city’s website.
Reforms also include not allowing officers to be hired who were previously fired or who resigned while being investigated for serious misconduct and/or excessive use of force.
According to the agenda, Pastor would also like to see Cincinnati Police Department be required to report every stop, search, arrest, use of force and pointing of a weapon at a civilian to a public database, including the officer ID, location, perceived race, age, gender and disability status.
Pastor says the data should be published regularly but no less than annually.
He also submitted a motion to require any officer who shoots someone to submit to mandatory drug and alcohol testing within one hour of the shooting.
“As I read through that agreement mostly I see things that we already do or are already doing,” FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils said.
“Agenda after agenda after agenda is about CPD when CPD has proved over the last 20 years to be a national leader.”
Some council members argue bringing forward policy change in the form of these motions is a first step in working together on addressing and fixing short-term issues while also addressing longer-term, more systemic reforms.
