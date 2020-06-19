Evening Update: Isolated showers end; hot and humid but dry Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A slow-moving storm along the east coast has finally moved northeastward enough that developing showers are moving basically west to east instead of what we consider to be backward.
As a result, sunshine and humidity will help push the actual temperature close to 90° today and the heat index into the low 90s.
Isolated showers that pop up into the middle evening hours will end mostly by midnight.
Saturday will be dry, hot and humid.
As the humidity increases Sunday with the approach of a cold front from the High Plains, there will be enough heat and humidity to cause showers to pop up Sunday afternoon, Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.