Humidity has arrived and it will only rise into the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While a few showers remain south Friday morning, expect a mainly dry day and hotter. Temperatures will reach the upper 80′s with more humidity and afternoon pop up chance.
Otherwise the headline for the weekend will be the humidity and heat, as temperatures reach 91 on Saturday and the upper 80′s on Sunday. Saturday will be mainly dry, but Sunday late day look for some more widespread rain and thunder chances.
Then unstable weather into the early part of next week with downpours and thunder possible Monday through Wednesday.
