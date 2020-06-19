In-person early voting for Kentucky primary held at county clerk’s office

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Registered voters can vote early, in-person, at their county clerk’s office by scheduling an appointment before the June 23 primary election.
On Tuesday, June 23, only one polling place in each of Northern Kentucky’s counties, Boone, Campbell and Kenton, will be open for election day voting, which is causing concern about the possibility of long lines.
In-person early voting will take place:
- Friday, June 19; from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, June 20; from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Monday, June 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about in-person, early voting, and to schedule an appointment, contact the clerk’s office in the county where you live: Boone County, Campbell County, and Kenton County.
