Juneteenth commemorations in Cincinnati include BLM mural reveal, flag raising, Freedom Center collaboration.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today, June 19th is Juneteenth.
People all over America will celebrate the day the last state got the news. That news, that the Civil War had ended and slaves had been freed.
The City of Cincinnati will host a socially-distanced flag-raising ceremony at City Hall in honor of Juneteenth Day.
The ceremony will feature several speakers, followed by the official raising of the Juneteenth Flag above City Hall for the first time in our city’s history.
If you plan to attend, you’re asked to wear a mask.
The Black Lives Matter mural will be in full view of the flag-raising ceremony. The mural will be officially revealed at 2 pm this afternoon.
16 artists and dozens of volunteers have been working on the mural since Wednesday, when City Council unanimously approved the mural. The mural is privately funded and the only City dollars used are for barricades as the artists work.
And just up the street, The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, offering another way to commemorate Juneteenth.
The Freedom Center will join five other leading Black museums and historical institutions to launch BLKFREEDOM.org, a digital commemoration of Juneteenth. BLKFREEDOM.org will air an original video presentation at Noon this Friday, June 19th.
"Juneteenth marks the last of America's enslaved being freed from the institution of chattel slavery," says Chris Miller, senior director of education & community engagement for the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. "We celebrate Juneteenth as a reminder of the triumph and dignity of the human spirit through the lens of the African American experience."
You’re invited to share what freedom means to you, download informational Juneteenth cards and a Juneteenth flag (to color) and share it all on social media.
