Kentuckians head to Frankfort to process unemployment claims in-person

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Several people from Northern Kentucky headed to Frankfort Friday to have their unemployment claims handled in-person.
It’s a slow but steady process with a few missteps and folks expressing a lot of aggravation along the way.
Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky has seen 900,000 unemployment claims in three months which is about nine times more than in all of 2019.
This is causing a log jam in the system.
Some claims are getting through while others continue to play the waiting game.
“I have gone without my unemployment for eleven weeks, and thank goodness they took care of it today. I’m so grateful,” Kentucky resident, Page Johnston, said.
“I’m having a baby in six weeks, and my maternity leave is not paid for, so we have been living off my maternity leave money, and it’s just starting to get a little stressful,” another resident, Kelsi Stewart, said.
The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet is trying to come up with additional times and locations for these in-person services.
