Man charged in fatal shooting of stepbrother, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has been charged in a homicide that occurred early Tuesday in the Villages at Roll Hill, according to police.
CPD arrested Richard Brooks, 24, Friday evening with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad and Springfield Township PD.
Jordan Brooks is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Rondell Brooks.
Police say the men are stepbrothers and have the same father.
Brooks was found by homicide investigators fatally shot around 1:47 a.m. Tuesday.
