Ohio casinos, racinos reopen Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Casinos and racinos can reopen in Ohio starting Friday for the first time since coronavirus closed them three months ago.
Locally, that includes:
- Belterra Park Cincinnati in Anderson Township will reopen at 10 a.m.
- The future home of Hard Rock Casino at JACK Cincinnati Casino in downtown Cincinnati also plans to resume business at 6 a.m.
You will notice a number of virus protections and requirements.
For employees, six feet of distance must be maintained and barriers may be used in some situation.
Casinos must establish a maximum capacity of no more than 50% allowed by the fire code.
Also, poker tables and live events or concerts will not be allowed until further notice.
Here are the full recommendations laid out by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Department of Health under the Responsible RestartOhio plan.
Earlier this week, casinos reopened in Indiana including three in our region:
- Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun
- Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg
- Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Indiana
More information is on the Indiana Gaming Commission’s website.
