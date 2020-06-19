Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in West End, police said

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A pedestrian died after he was hit by a car in the West End, police said.
Officers say the accident happened on West Eighth St. between I-75 and Linn Street around 5 p.m.
Police say a silver vehicle hit a 51-year-old male.
He died while on his way to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.
Several streets in the West End are shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday, police said.
There is no word on the condition the driver of the vehicle nor the cause of the crash.
Officers are still investigating.
