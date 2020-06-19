Police on lookout for juveniles suspected in BB damage of construction equipment

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -Pierce Township police say they are trying to find four juveniles targeting a construction site at the end of Cederwood Road in Amelia.
The group is shooting BB’s at construction equipment causing damage, according to police.
It’s happening at a construction site where new homes are being built.
On Thursday, police say, someone was actually operating a bulldozer when it was hit.
“It didn’t cause any damage but it was part of an ongoing issue they’ve been having with destruction of their property, especially at night while they’re parked,” Lt. Michael Bennett said.
Pierce Township Police say this has been a problem for a couple of months now.
Some windows have been shot with pellets and various other type of damage, police say.
Pierce Township Police say because they only recently took over this portion of Amelia because the village dissolved in November, this is the first time they’re hearing about it.
Police say while working on Thursday workers reported seeing four kids running into a wooded area nearby.
Police say they’re looking for two boys and two girls, and the boy that carried the pellet gun was wearing a red shirt.
They, according to police, ran into the woods between Cedarwood and Culver Court.
Police say they have increased patrols in the area because of this and they’re hoping people who live nearby will keep an eye out too.
Lanigan Construction, LLC is working on the project right now and they say they’d like for whoever is doing this to stop.
They say they’re just trying to get the job done and not only is this costing them time, but it’s costing them money too.
“Other people have been pulling up survey stakes which costs the developer money to restake them,” Lt. Bennett said. “It’s costing them money for the damage, costing them money to have it resurveyed, again, whether it’s the same kids or not it’s just an ongoing problem that for whatever reason they’re attracted to this construction site.”
If you have any information that can help Pierce Township Police find the suspects, call (513) 752-4100.
