Reds Hall of Fame & Museum reopens to public Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum reopened to members on June 13 and the general public is invited to visit starting Saturday, June 20.
The museum will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Reopening the museum couldn’t come at a better time,” Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum said in a news release. “We know fans are craving baseball right now, and we are committed to providing an avenue for them to experience the history of baseball in a safe, entertaining environment. We look forward to sharing the rich traditions and excitement of Reds baseball that our fans have come to expect.”
To keep visitors and staff safe, new procedures have been instituted:
- Additional and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols, including more hand sanitizer stations throughout the museum as well as frequent cleaning and disinfection of touchscreen and high-contact surfaces
- Reduced capacity limits to allow for social distancing throughout the museum
- Hall of Fame staff will undergo daily temperature screenings and conduct self-health assessments, as well as wear facial coverings – visitors are also encouraged to wear face coverings
- Reserved admission times – in order to maintain social distancing, guests are encouraged to reserve a time slot for their visit (Hall of Famemembers will receive an email to reserve time slots for the first week)
- Special hours for seniors and high-risk individuals on Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m.
Admission to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is $12 for adults and $8 for students/seniors.
