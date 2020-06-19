Sentencing date set for retired Cincinnati police captain convicted of bribery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A retired Cincinnati police captain faces up to 13 years in prison and a $350K fine when he is sentenced next month in a bribery case that developed in the final months of his career.
Michael Savard is scheduled to appear July 17 at 11:30 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett, his attorney said Friday.
Savard entered pleas on Sept. 17, 2019 to bribery and filing a false income tax return.
“He’s accepted full responsibility for what occurred. He accepted full responsibility for it,” said his attorney, Christopher McDowell.
Savard’s lawyer is seeking probation and has told FOX19 NOW he does not think the veteran law enforcement official will lose his pension.
McDowell said Friday they also have asked for no jail time.
It’s not clear yet if federal prosecutors have weighed in with a recommendation or if they will at the sentencing hearing.
“In a way I think it’s bad timing because of all the things going on in this country right now, but I have a lot of trust in Judge Barrett to do the right thing and to dispense justice and to not be swayed by what might be anti-police public opinion,” Savard’s attorney said.
Last year, Savard admitted to asking for and accepting a $5,000 bribe from an unnamed sergeant to retire early so the sergeant could be promoted, federal court records show.
Savard also “willfully filed false tax returns for the years 2015, 2016 and 2017,” the plea agreement states. He admitted he underreported his total income for 2015 by not reporting money he warned while working off-duty details.
Savard was arrested June 6, 2019 and retired four days later.
He remains free on his own recognizance and has not publicly commented.
Savard spent his final months with the Cincinnati Police Department on desk duty amid a federal investigation.
Police officials never discussed why they stripped Savard of his police powers, badge and gun in January 2019.
Federal officials have said the bribery charges stemmed from information that was uncovered by a separate investigation.
This case emerged after a record number of his fellow officers also were stripped of their police powers and put desk duty between late 2018 and early 2019, including nine in just two months and some who remain there today, several months later.
Savard, a CPD officer since April 1994, oversaw the department’s Special Services Section, which includes the K-9 and traffic units, and worked scores of off-duty details, including several at bars and clubs, while he was a lieutenant, police records show.
He was promoted to captain in April 2017 and was transferred to the Special Services Section in 2018, according to his personnel file.
His latest available job performance evaluation, from 2017, rated him “Exceeds Standards” on all sections, a copy of it shows.
Savard also racked up hundreds of hours in recent years working off-duty details at bars and clubs.
Internal investigations, however, determined he violated police procedures for off-duty police details in 2015 and was reprimanded at least once, records show.
One of the reprimands, from June 2016, was for failure of good behavior. An internal investigation concluded he violated procedures in 2015 related to personally dispersing lump sum cash given to him from representatives of Celebrities Nightclub in Roselawn to pay officers working off-duty details there, according to a copy of the reprimand.
Cincinnati police changed its procedure last year for outside employment for officers by prohibiting them from taking cash payments.
The new policy, effective May 1, 2019, came just shy of two years after another police captain who has since retired, Jeff Butler, recommended to Police Chief Eliot Isaac in a June 2017 memo that preparations be made to eliminate cash details in 2018.
