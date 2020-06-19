Seventh person arrested in Indiana hotel drug ring case, prosecutor says

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN. (FOX19) -Lawrenceburg deputies arrested a seventh person Thursday in connection to a drug-dealing investigation that occurred at the Baymont Inn on May 4.
Dearborn County Prosecuting Attorney, Lynn Deddens, says deputies arrested Jessica Henry, 34, of Middletown, Ohio, Wednesday on charges of dealing with methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a common nuisance.
"Jessica Henry's arrest makes the seventh person arrested and charged from this incident back in May," Deddens said.
On May 4, officers were dispatched to a fire alarm and a drug overdose at the Baymont Inn, Deddens said.
When they arrived at the inn, they learned that the person who overdosed died. Officers believe the victim and was dating Henry, said Deddens.
They also discovered that the room where the overdose occurred was rented in another woman’s name, Bette Staub from Aurora, IN, who was not at the inn during that time, Deddens said.
Deddens says that the detectives from the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department say they discovered through surveillance footage that Staub left Aurora, IN., for Fairfield, Ohio, and met with Henry at a grocery store. Staub left Fairfield and went back to Indiana, where she was then arrested on June 8.
Staub had 68 grams of a drug believed to be methamphetamine along with digital scales, miniature spoons, and several plastic baggies, Deddens said.
She faces several charges, including dealing with methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, Deddens said.
Deddens explains that detectives discovered that Staub allegedly purchased the drug from Henry.
On Wednesday, detectives found out that Henry's car was parked in an alley behind a house in the City of Lawrenceburg.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop and found what they believe to be methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a large sum of money.
“Our law enforcement officers are working hand-in-hand to stop drug dealing in our community,” Deddens said. “I applaud Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, the Special Crimes Unit, Greendale Police Department, Aurora Police Department, along with Lawrenceburg Police Department. We will continue this fight against drug dealers.”
