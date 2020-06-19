Waynesville officer charged with multiple rapes

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Waynesville officer has been charged with seven counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.
Heck, Jr. said the offenses occurred between 2012 and 2016. At the time, the defendant, Peyton Kocevar, was in high school.
The 22-year-old has served as a Waynesville police officer since September 2019.
Multiple victims came forward, Heck, Jr. said.
A warrant has been issued for Kocevar.
Anyone who was information about other incidents is asked to contact Centerville Police Detective Katie Gerspacher at 937-433-7661.
