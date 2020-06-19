‘We’re rednecks, not racists:' Bethel protest peaceful Friday despite social media rumors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The week got off to a tense start in Bethel, Ohio, with protesters and anti-protesters clashing, sometimes physically, on Sunday and Monday.
Several arrests occurred Monday evening, and the city instituted a curfew.
Meanwhile, a video went viral of a protester being sucker-punched in the back of the head by a man on whom Bethel police have since issued an arrest warrant. His whereabouts remain unknown.
Those tense days—and recent social media rumors of protesters descending upon the city—had Bethel residents, shop owners and police preparing for the worst Friday.
Businesses were boarded up. People stood before storefronts to protect them from harm. Residents sought to defend their town against accusations from without.
“We’re rednecks, we’re not racists,” a Bethel resident named Gary said.
Meanwhile, fences were installed so the rumored crowds wouldn’t spill into the street.
They never arrived.
Only a few dozen Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated in Bethel Friday.
They say there were some negative, offensive comments from people who drove by, but otherwise the day was productive and peaceful, and many cars honked in support of their cause.
The curfew arrived at 8 p.m. without incident. Police said no arrests were made.
“This has been a safer protest than I expected,” Joni Hughes Heflin said. “It looks like the police have taken a lot of precautions.”
Heflin came to the protest with her dog, Lily, who wore a sign that said ‘Love’ on it. Lily has been a big hit.
“She’s a sweetheart,” Heflin said, “so we thought ‘Love’ was appropriate for her.”
