1 woman killed in Warren County crash

1 woman killed in Warren County crash
June 19, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 9:32 AM

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Lebanon Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clearcreek Township Thursday night.

The crash happened on SR-73 near Bunnell Hill Road around 7:50 p.m.

The preliminary hearing revealed a pickup was being driven westbound on SR-73 by 48-year-old Tommy Abner when he drove left of center and struck a vehicle being driven by 51-year-old Jeri Beth Murray.

Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abner was transported to Kettering Medical Center Hospital with minor injuries.

Impairment is suspected of being a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.