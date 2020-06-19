1 woman killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Lebanon Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clearcreek Township Thursday night.
The crash happened on SR-73 near Bunnell Hill Road around 7:50 p.m.
The preliminary hearing revealed a pickup was being driven westbound on SR-73 by 48-year-old Tommy Abner when he drove left of center and struck a vehicle being driven by 51-year-old Jeri Beth Murray.
Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.
Abner was transported to Kettering Medical Center Hospital with minor injuries.
Impairment is suspected of being a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
